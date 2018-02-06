‘CVPP Entrusted To Implement HEPs’

Jammu—Government on Monday said that Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP), a Joint Venture Company of NHPC Limited, JKSPDC and PTC (India) Limited, has been entrusted to implement 1000 MW Pakal Dul, (624 MW) Kiru and (450 MW) Kawar Hydro-electric projects in Kishtwar.

Minister of State for Power, Asiea Naqash informed the Legislative Assembly the investment approval for Pakal Dul has been received while it was yet to come for Kiru and Kawar HEPs.

She also informed the house that Dul Hasti Stage-II HEP has also been entrusted to CVPP and DPR preparation work of this project shall be taken up soon. She said that tendering is in progress for these projects and construction of major structures of the projects would be taken up thereafter.

She also informed House that the government would actively pursue transfer of hydel projects from NHPC.

“As mentioned by the Finance Minister in the Power Budget speech in the year 2015-16 the government will actively pursue transfer of hydel projects from NHPC,” she said adding that budget also provided funds for meeting the operation and maintenance cost of power projects to be taken over from NHPC.