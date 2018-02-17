‘Custodial Death’ Of Preng Man:SHRC Issues Warrant Against SSP

Srinagar—Slated to appear before the State Human Rights Commission on February 15, a senior superintendent of police (SSP) now faces a bailable warrant from the Commission for his failure to present himself in person to explain the death of a Gandarbal resident in custody.

The chairman of the SHRC, Justice (retd) Bilal Ahmad Nazki, issued the warrant against the SSP Gandarbal, asking the station house officer (SHO) of the Gandarbal police station to carry out the Commission’s orders.

The head of the International Forum for Justice, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, had filed a petition before the Commission in 2013 alleging that government forces had killed a civilian Abdul Hamid Ganaie, son of Abdul Ahad of Preng Kangan, in 2003.

According to the petition, an FIR vide number 32/2003 under sections 302, 364, 109 already stands registered at the Kangan police station, but without any significant follow up in investigations.

The petition says that Abdul Hamid Ganaie was arrested by government forces in 2003, and that “he was interrogated, tortured in custody resulting in his death.”

It also contests the claim by a local doctor in the postmortem report that Ganaie had died due to bullet injuries.

“The custodial killing of Ganaie had sparked massive protests in the area while police had filed a case in this regard,” Untoo’s petition says.