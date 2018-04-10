To curb on profiteering,rate list for all bakery confectionery items,framed

Srinagar: In a move to stop profiteering, government for the first time has fixed a rate list for bakery, confectionery, and fast-food items in Kashmir.

Three departments-Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Legal Meteorology, and Food Safety have been directed to en­sure implementation of the rate by regulating rates, quantity, and quality.

An official said the rate list describes “weight and rate of all bakery and confectionery items”.

As per the rate list, a copy of which lies with KNS, the rate for milk bread has been fixed between Rs 28 and 45 for 400 to 700 grams.

Similarly, the rate for sweat Kulcha has been fixed at Rs 260 per kg. Various kinds of pastries have been priced from Rs 40 per 80 grams to Rs 80 per 900 grams.

While as the price of different cakes, the rates have been fixed Rs 60 per 250 grams to 90 per 250 grams. Similarly, the pizza prices vary from Rs 200-300 (each having 20 centimeter radius).

The Namkeen Kulcha has been priced Rs 260 per kg. For 80 grams Pineapple Pastry, Black Forest Pastry, and White Forest Pastry, the rates have been fixed Rs 40, 60, and 60, respectively.

For each kg of chocolate fudge, the rate has been fixed Rs 330. Black Forest Cake has been fixed Rs 400 per 400 grams. Finni/ Katlam has been fixed Rs 160 per kg.Fish roll has been priced Rs 40. For each Shami Kabab, the rate has been fixed Rs 65.While as the price of different cakes, the rates have been fixed Rs 60 per 250 grams to 90 per 250 grams. Similarly, the pizza prices vary from Rs 200-300 (each having 20 centimeter radius).The rate for chocolate cake has been fixed Rs 70 for 250 grams. Each chicken Kabab has been priced Rs 120.

Bakery products are governed under Packaged Commodity Rules, which is a mandate of Le­gal Meteorology Department.

Assistant Food Commission­er, Hilal Ahmad Mir told KNS that they will ensure that quality of products is maintained.

“We have taken action wher­ever we found poor quality food items are being sold,” Mir said.

While Deputy Controller Legal Meteorology Department, Kash­mir, Tanveer Ahmad told KNS that they will ensure that newly is­sued rate list is implemented. “Ac­tion will be taken against those who will be found not following the rate list,” he said. (KNS)