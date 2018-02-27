CUK To Function From Ganderbal Within 15 days: Minister

Jammu—Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that the Central University Kashmir would start function from Ganderbal within fifteen days, while directing the divisional and district administration to extend full support to the Varsity authorities to shift Vice Chancellor Office and allied offices to the originally designated area.

The Minister was speaking at high level meeting convened to review the pace of progress on the varsity campus work and steps taken to shift the VC and allied offices to Ganderbal.

Legislators Mohammad Akbar Lone, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Yasir Reshi, Vice Chancellor CUK ProfMehraj-ud-Din Mir, Chief Secretary B BViyas, Principal Secretary Higher Education Asgar Samoon, representatives of executing agency NBBC, besides senior officers of HED and State Public Works Department were present in the meeting.

The Minister said that the varsity will be provided Sports College, Old Hospital Building and hired accommodations to function from Ganderbal till the own campus of the University is completed. He said that the decision has been taken as per the commitment made to the people by former chief Minister, late Mufti Mohammad Syed who had assured to implement the decision of the previous government of establishing CUK in Ganderbal district where the work on the campus is in progress.

The Minister said that the government would take up the issue of release funds with MHRD. He said that it would also explore the possibilities to complete the left-over work on the campus through R&B department. He also assured to provide SRTC buses to facilitate the transportation of the students.