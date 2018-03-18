 CUK begins shifting to Ganderbal, takes possession of CMO office

Ganderbal—Central Univer­sity of Kashmir (CUK) on Saturday started shifting to Ganderbal by taking the possession of the newly constructed building of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, MLA Ganderbal, Mr. Ishfaq Jabbar, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Mr. Bashir Ahmad Haji, Additional District Commissioner, Gander­bal, Mr. Shahnawaz Bukhari, Deans of Schools and other key functionaries of the varsity were also present on the occasion.

The university had earlier established its fifth campus at the erstwhile Physical Educa­tion College wherein M.Ped pro­gramme and some skill develop­ment programmes are already being offered.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said that the shifting of the university has started from this humble beginning and all the units of administration and the depart­ments shall be shifted as and when the buildings are handed over by the district administration to the Central University. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir further said that the uni­versity is also trying to hire build­ings at district Ganderbal in this en­deavor, for which applications have already been sought, through ad­vertisements. Prof. Mir impressed upon the university administration to explore providing basic facilities including transport to the students, faculty members and other staff.

MLA Ganderbal, Mr. Ishfaq Jabbar, welcomed the university officials to Ganderbal and assured all the support. He further assured the university that all the propos­als regarding the development of Old Physical Education College, for the better utilization of CUK would be taken up at all the quar­ters of the State government.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said that the university is awaiting the visit of the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) consti­tuted by the Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) to assess the construction work of the university at designated campus of the university. Conse­quent to the visit of the PMU, the university shall be able to take further action with regard to the resumption of the construction process at its designated site.

Later, the District Develop­ment Commission, Dr. Piyush Sangla also welcomed the univer­sity officials to district and offered complete support of the district administration to the university.

Additional District Commis­sioner, Mr. Shahnawaz handed over the CMO building office to the university. He also said that the new DIET building at Nunnar shall also be handed over to the university soon.