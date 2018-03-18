 CUK begins shifting to Ganderbal, takes possession of CMO office

The university had earlier established its fifth campus at the erstwhile Physical Education College wherein M.Ped programme and some skill development programmes are already being offered.
Ganderbal—Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Saturday started shifting to Ganderbal by taking the possession of the newly constructed building of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, MLA Ganderbal, Mr. Ishfaq Jabbar, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Mr. Bashir Ahmad Haji, Additional District Commissioner, Ganderbal, Mr. Shahnawaz Bukhari, Deans of Schools and other key functionaries of the varsity were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said that the shifting of the university has started from this humble beginning and all the units of administration and the departments shall be shifted as and when the buildings are handed over by the district administration to the Central University. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir further said that the university is also trying to hire buildings at district Ganderbal in this endeavor, for which applications have already been sought, through advertisements. Prof. Mir impressed upon the university administration to explore providing basic facilities including transport to the students, faculty members and other staff.
MLA Ganderbal, Mr. Ishfaq Jabbar, welcomed the university officials to Ganderbal and assured all the support. He further assured the university that all the proposals regarding the development of Old Physical Education College, for the better utilization of CUK would be taken up at all the quarters of the State government.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said that the university is awaiting the visit of the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) constituted by the Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) to assess the construction work of the university at designated campus of the university. Consequent to the visit of the PMU, the university shall be able to take further action with regard to the resumption of the construction process at its designated site.
Later, the District Development Commission, Dr. Piyush Sangla also welcomed the university officials to district and offered complete support of the district administration to the university.
Additional District Commissioner, Mr. Shahnawaz handed over the CMO building office to the university. He also said that the new DIET building at Nunnar shall also be handed over to the university soon.
