CS Reviews Security Situation

Jammu: Chief Secretary B B Vyas on Thursday called for improving coordination, contact and vigil to maintain peace and harmony across the State, while reviewing the law and order situation with the Deputy Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police across the State.

Director General Police, Dr S P Vaid, Principal Secretary Home, Mr R K Goyal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal, Additional Director General Police (Security), Muneer Ahmad Khan, Additional Director General Police (CID), A G Mir, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Hemant Kumar Sharma, Inspector General of Police Jammu, Mr S D Singh Jamwal, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Mr Rajiv Ranjan, SSP Jammu and other officers were present in the meeting. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir, Mr S P Pani and all other Deputy Commissioners and district SSPs from both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions attended the meeting through video-conferencing.

The Chief Secretary took a detailed brief from all the Deputy Commissioners and district SSPs about the prevailing situation in their respective areas and the measures being taken to ensure peace and tranquility in the State.

The Chief Secretary directed the DCs/SSPs to intensify their public outreach, with a view to redressing people’s grievances.