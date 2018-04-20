CS Reviews Security Situation

The Chief Secretary took a detailed brief from all the Deputy Commissioners and district SSPs about the prevailing situation in their respective areas and the measures being taken to ensure peace and tranquility in the State.
Jammu: Chief Secretary B B Vyas on Thursday called for improving coordination, contact and vigil to maintain peace and harmony across the State, while reviewing the law and order situation with the Deputy Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police across the State.
Director General Police, Dr S P Vaid, Principal Secretary Home, Mr R K Goyal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal, Additional Director General Police (Security), Muneer Ahmad Khan, Additional Director General Police (CID), A G Mir, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Hemant Kumar Sharma, Inspector General of Police Jammu, Mr S D Singh Jamwal, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Mr Rajiv Ranjan, SSP Jammu and other officers were present in the meeting. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir, Mr S P Pani and all other Deputy Commissioners and district SSPs from both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions attended the meeting through video-conferencing.
The Chief Secretary took a detailed brief from all the Deputy Commissioners and district SSPs about the prevailing situation in their respective areas and the measures being taken to ensure peace and tranquility in the State.
The Chief Secretary directed the DCs/SSPs to intensify their public outreach, with a view to redressing people’s grievances.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.