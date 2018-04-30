CRPF men held for rape, uploading video

Jammu—A 24-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir has accused a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of raping her inside a camp in Jammu last month, police said.

The woman, hailing from the Mandi area of Poonch district, also alleged that she was taken inside a camp by three CRPF personnel on March 10, where one of them raped her, filmed the assault and threatened to release the video on social media if she disclosed the incident to police or someone else.

However, when the video was circulated on social media, the woman filed an FIR (First Information Report). All the three accused have been suspended.

"On March 10 at around 2200 hours, a girl along with two CRPF personnel was found inside Group Centre, CRPF, Bantalab Campus which prima facie seemed to be a case of security breach. Accordingly, the matter was informed to local police who also examined the woman and CRPF personnel as molestation was alleged," CRPF spokesperson Ashish Kumar Jha said.

He added that the personnel who circulated the video was also supsended.

The woman said she was off to her relative's home in Jammu when she lost her way. "…I had alighted from a bus around 7.30 pm and was on way to my relative's home. I lost my way and was intercepted by three personnel in uniform outside their camp half an hour later. They took me inside on the pretext of helping me and instead one of them raped me," the woman alleged in her complaint, according to news agency PTI.

The police have charged the CRPF personnel under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including charges of rape and wrongful confinement and based on the outcome of the investigation, an officer said, more charges, including those under the Information Technology Act, would be added.

The matter is being probed by the police and we have promised full cooperation, Commandant Jha said.

"The CRPF is a very disciplined and professional force and does not tolerate any act by its personnel that could malign its image," he added.