As Crime Graph Against Women Soars, More Rape Accused Walk Free

Srinagar—The proportion of women suffering violence in Jammu and Kashmir has increased noticeably in last two years. At the same time, those accused of perpetuating the sexual violence has also increased.

According to the official data revealed by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in the state legislative assembly, there has been nearly 10 percent rise in rape cases in the state, from 266 registered in 2016 to 297 last year. Also, 1652 cases of abduction of women and girls were registered during the last two years with 877 of them last year, in comparison to 775 cases in 2016.

In 2016, Mehbooba in a written reply to a query by PDP’s nominated legislator to lower house Anjum Fazili said that out of 201 cases were trial was completed, 188 cases saw acquittal of 281 accused. In 12 cases, the trial ended in conviction while one case ‘withdrawn or compounded’.

In comparison, Mehbooba said that in 2017, trial was completed in 163 cases with 146 ending in acquittal of 280 accused persons while 13 cases ended up in convicting of 20 persons. 8 cases were either withdrawn or compounded.

Similarly, she said, 144 cases each were registered in 2016 and last year for abetment of suicide of women.

who is also State’s Home minister, said 22 cases under suppression of immoral trafficking of women and girls Act 1956.

She also said that 534 persons were arrested in abduction cases last year as against 479 in 2016.

She said 3075 number of such under-trial cases were registered last year in comparison to 3075 cases in 2016.

As regards cases under cruelty husband or relative, 1058 cases were registered in last two years.

Mehbooba also said a number of steps have been taken to curb the crime against women. Among them, she said six (6) Women Police Stations have been established in the Districts of Rajouri, Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag, for dealing the cases exclusively related to crime against women.

Further, she said, the Government has recently sanctioned five (5) Women Police Stations for the districts of Doda, Kathua,Pulwama, Kupwara and Leh.

She said round the clock patrolling is being conducted at vulnerable places particularly near Schools, Colleges and Universities to maintain vigil over miscreants and eve teasers.

“Dial 100 has been established by J&K Police which is one of the best practices for immediate help of people in distress especially the women.”

She said stringent provisions in the form of Section 326 A and 326-B RPC have been incorporated in J&K Ranbir Panel Code (RPC) by virtue of which harsh punishments have been incorporated in the laws which may extend to life imprisonment.

“Granting of bail to accused has been made quite cumbersome,” she said.

To curb acid attacks on women, immediately after lodging of FIR in the concerned Police Stations, the concerned Police Station was required to send a communication to the jurisdictional SDM about receipt of such information. “Upon receipt of such information, the jurisdictional SDM is required to conduct an enquiry into the procurement of acid by wrong doer and take appropriate action in the matter.”

“Further, section 326-A and 326-B have recently been incorporated in RPC by the State Government. Similarly section 545-B and 545-C have been inserted with a view to grant compensation and provide treatment to the victims of acid attacks.”

Mehbooba said the Government has constituted a Committee of officers to register and enquire into and dispose of the complaints of sexual harassment against women employees. “All the Administrative Secretaries have been asked to constitute similar Committee in their respective departments at the State/Divisional/ District levels as the case may be. These Committees are required to address all complaints of sexual harassment and submit action taken reports to the Government.”