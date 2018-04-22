Court of Passenger tax rejects bail plea of 2-accused in ATM theft-cases

Srinagar—A court on Sat­urday rejected the bail plea of two accused persons who as per the charge sheet are involved in ATM theft cases.

Court of Passenger Tax Judge, Sudhesh Sharma while hearing the bail plea said that “adverting to the facts of the case, charge sheet against the accused persons is a serious and nature of accusation is fiendish and diabolical in nature. Thus, in backdrop of all the facts and circumstances grant of bail at this stage would thwart the course of justice.”

Earlier, two accused includ­ing Umar Akbar Malik (20), son of Muhammad Akbar Malik of Khasipora Shopian and Adil Ahmad Lone (21), son of Nissar Ahmad Lone of Ranipora Shop­ian were arrested some 15 day ago for their ‘involvement’ in six ATM theft cases under FIR number 07/2018 under section 457 and 380 RPC.

The court further stated that on the basis of all the facts and circumstances this is the fit­test case where bail should be denied to the accused persons. “Hence accused persons cannot be enlarged on bail. In wake of the discussion, it is crystal clear that application at this stage is premature, as such the bail application of the applicant is dismissed. The bail application is accordingly disposed off,” the court ordered.

Earlier, Prosecuting Officer Salim Javid raised the objec­tions in the process of bail on the count that the instant applicant merits rejection on the ground that the offences committed by the accused persons are grave and heinous in nature apart from being non-bailable as such cannot claim as a matter of right.

“The accused persons have committed an offence against the peace and tranquility of the state which has serious ramifications on the life of peace loving citi­zens and as such any concession o the accused is not in public in­terest and owing to the common object reflecting from the nature of the offence being at the same time an economic offence also as money of the general public is stored in the ATMs and the money belongs to every common man,” the PO added. (KNS)