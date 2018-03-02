Court to hear bail plea of Kamran Yousuf on March 7

It is the third consecutive time when the court reserved the bail application of Kamran Yousuf who according to journalist fraternity has been incarcerated on frivolous charges.
New Delhi—A Delhi court on Thursday once again reserved its order on the bail plea of freelance photo-journalist Kamran Yousuf who is in NIA custody for allegedly fomenting trouble and instigating stone-pelters.
Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat reserved the order for March 7 after hearing arguments from Yousuf’s side and that of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which said that the allegations levelled against Yousuf were serious in nature.
It is the third consecutive time when the court reserved the bail application of Kamran Yousuf who according to journalist fraternity has been incarcerated on frivolous charges. (CNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.