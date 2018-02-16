Court Denies Bail To Proxy Candidate

Luqman was arrested on spot at National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Rangreth Srinagar on Friday last.
Srinagar—A local court here has dismissed as premature a bail application filed by a youth from Kulgam who was allegedly arrested for appearing as a proxy candidate in a typing test conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).
“Adverting to the facts of the case, charge against the accused is a serious and nature of accusation is fiendish and diabolical in nature. As such the bail application at this stage is premature in nature,” court of special mobile magistrate (PT&E) said sand dismissed the application filed by Luqman Fayaz Khan son of Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Goddor, Kulgam. The order was passed by the court on February 12.
Luqman was arrested on spot at National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Rangreth Srinagar on Friday last.
