Council Rejects Bill To Ban Liquor

Jammu—The Legislative Council on Friday rejected a private bill by National Conference’s member, seeking a ban on liquor and intoxicants in Jammu and Kashmir.

MLC, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone on behalf of party’s Shehnaz Ganai moved the “Bill to enforce, implement and promote complete prohibition of Liquor and intoxicants in the territory of the state of J&K and for matters concerned there with are incidental thereto.”

Minister of State for Finance, Ajay Nanda stated government position against the ban on liquor.

However, the MLC pressed for moving the Bill which was rejected at introduction stage after a voice vote.

In all, four Private Members bills were moved in the Legislative Council and two others were withdrawn while discussion on another shall continue on next working day.

Qaiser Jamsheed Lone Moved a “Bill” to amend the J&K Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1998”.

After satisfactory reply by the Minister for Social Welfare, Sajad Gani Lone, the Legislator withdrew the Bill.

Naresh Kumar Gupta moved a “Bill to amend the J&K Electricity Act 2010.”

The Minister for Law and Justice, Abdul Haq Khan said that there was a room to incorporate the suggestions of member in the existing Act which will be examined accordingly.

MLCs, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Firdous Ahmad Tak and Ramesh Arora also favored the amendment moved of the member. Later, the Member withdrew the proposed amendment.

A Joint Bill of MLC Shehnaz Ganai and Ghulam Nabi Monga was moved in the house to amend the J&K Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989.

Due to running out of time the discussion on the Bill will continue on next working day.