Corruption Growing In J&K: Vohra 

Jammu—Governor N. N. Vohra, briefed the President, Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in Jammu on Wednesday, regarding all important issues relating to the State including “growing” incidence of corruption.
Among other matters, Governor briefed the President about the external security situation, the obtaining and emerging internal security environment, status of various important socio-economic development schemes and programmes, issues relating to the functioning of the administrative apparatus, growing incidence of corruption, impact of social media and 'enhancing radicalization', and the challenges facing the school education and health sectors. Governor also informed the president about issues relating to higher education and functioning of the Universities in the State.
