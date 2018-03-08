 Skip to main content

For corrupt practices Vigilance books AGM, JAKFED and others

Jammu—Vigilance organiza­tion Wednesday booked Assis­tant General Manager, JAKFED and others, for indulging in cor­rupt and dubious activities.

Vigilance Organization, Jam­mu conducted a Joint Surprise Check (JSC) on the basis of a source report that Mukesh Damral of Nowshera, Rajouri presently working as Deputy General Man­ager, JAKFED, has been manag­ing the affairs of JAKFED in such a manner only to have pecuniary ad­vantages and benefits for himself and his family and has amassed huge wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income and has created a huge liability, run­ning in crores in the JAKFED on account of different payments.

During the course of JSC and on scrutiny of records, it surfaced that the accused Mukesh Damral, in league with other officers/officials of JAKFED, had invited tenders during the years 2013-2017 carrying vague terms and conditions to ac­commodate his blue eyed firms in­cluding the fake firms established by him in the name of his close relatives/ friends which were actu­ally run by him by proxy, with the objective to obtain huge pecuniary benefits with dishonest intention, illegally and fraudulently.

On further scrutiny of re­cords, it also came to light that a number of firms including his relatives firm had received sup­ply orders from JAKFED despite having not been declared as L-1 during the tender proceedings.

As per statement of Bank it has been found that transactions worth crores of rupees had tak­en place during short duration through which he had directly drawn benefits from the JAKFED.

As per statement of account of his son a huge money trail of crores of rupees was also traced by way of transfer from differ­ent firms who were favourites of the accused Mukesh Damral.

It was further revealed that Mukesh Damral, while accom­modating other blue eyed firms has also obtained huge pecuniary benefits from them, as was evi­dent from bank transactions of his son’s account who is running one of the firms and that huge amount was withdrawn by the accused through his henchmen from these accounts, as such, it became crys­tal clear on the scrutiny of bank accounts in question that Muke­sh Damral in league with other officers/officials of JAKFED, by sheer abuse and misuse of his of­ficial position, as a public servant has obtained huge pecuniary ad­vantages by indulging in corrupt and dubious activities in conniv­ance with his son and others.

As the commission of these acts by Mukesh Damral and oth­ers, constituted offences punish­able under the provisions of J&K PC Act, 2006, accordingly, a for­mal case was registered at Police Station Vigilance Organization Jammu for investigation. (CNS)

 

