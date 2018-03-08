For corrupt practices Vigilance books AGM, JAKFED and others

Jammu—Vigilance organization Wednesday booked Assistant General Manager, JAKFED and others, for indulging in corrupt and dubious activities.
Vigilance Organization, Jammu conducted a Joint Surprise Check (JSC) on the basis of a source report that Mukesh Damral of Nowshera, Rajouri presently working as Deputy General Manager, JAKFED, has been managing the affairs of JAKFED in such a manner only to have pecuniary advantages and benefits for himself and his family and has amassed huge wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income and has created a huge liability, running in crores in the JAKFED on account of different payments.
During the course of JSC and on scrutiny of records, it surfaced that the accused Mukesh Damral, in league with other officers/officials of JAKFED, had invited tenders during the years 2013-2017 carrying vague terms and conditions to accommodate his blue eyed firms including the fake firms established by him in the name of his close relatives/ friends which were actually run by him by proxy, with the objective to obtain huge pecuniary benefits with dishonest intention, illegally and fraudulently.
On further scrutiny of records, it also came to light that a number of firms including his relatives firm had received supply orders from JAKFED despite having not been declared as L-1 during the tender proceedings.
As per statement of Bank it has been found that transactions worth crores of rupees had taken place during short duration through which he had directly drawn benefits from the JAKFED.
As per statement of account of his son a huge money trail of crores of rupees was also traced by way of transfer from different firms who were favourites of the accused Mukesh Damral.
It was further revealed that Mukesh Damral, while accommodating other blue eyed firms has also obtained huge pecuniary benefits from them, as was evident from bank transactions of his son’s account who is running one of the firms and that huge amount was withdrawn by the accused through his henchmen from these accounts, as such, it became crystal clear on the scrutiny of bank accounts in question that Mukesh Damral in league with other officers/officials of JAKFED, by sheer abuse and misuse of his official position, as a public servant has obtained huge pecuniary advantages by indulging in corrupt and dubious activities in connivance with his son and others.
As the commission of these acts by Mukesh Damral and others, constituted offences punishable under the provisions of J&K PC Act, 2006, accordingly, a formal case was registered at Police Station Vigilance Organization Jammu for investigation. (CNS)
