Cop’s-Killing At Char-i-Sharief:Police Says 5 Out Of 6 Involved Persons Arrested

Srinagar—Police on Saturday claimed to have worked out case involving killing of a policeman guarding Char-i-Sharief shrine at central Kashmir’s Budgam district in January this year.

A police spokesman said that six persons carried out the attack and all but one have been arrested.

On January 25, a group of militants fired upon policeman Kultar Singh (JKAP’s 13th Bn) who was guarding Char-i-Sharief Shrine got severely injured and later succumbed to his injuries. Militants snatched his rifle and fled away from the spot.

A case FIR (06/2018) was registered in Police Station Char-i-Sharif under section 120-B, 302, 392 RPC, 7/27 of Arms Act, 16, 18, 20 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“The investigation so far revealed that one Umar Farooq resident of Pulwama alongwith five other accomplices namely Shahid Ahmad, Shahid Khurshid, Imran Feroz, all residents of Pulwama and Mudasir Ahmad Wani and Towheed Rather residents of Pampore, hatched a criminal conspiracy to snatch the weapon from J&K Police guard deployed at Charar-i-Sharief shrine,” the spokesman said, adding, “To give effect to the conspiracy they had a reccee of the area and the sentry post at Charar-i-Sharief shrine earlier. Consequently they executed this act.”

During investigation, the spokesman said while picking up the vital evidences, police has seized the vehicle used for commissioning of offence by the group of militants. “Investigation has also revealed the clinching evidences against all the accused regarding their entering into conspiracy and commission of offence. All the accused persons other than Shahid Ahmad are arrested in the case.”Investigation has also revealed that Shahid Ahmad has joined the JeM outfit and is at large, the spokesman added. “Further investigation is being conducted expeditiously.”