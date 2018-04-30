Cop Turned BJP Activist Shot At In Srinagar

Gunmen fired upon Zubair Majeed Parray (30) son of Abdul Majeed Parray at around 8:35 pm.
Srinagar—A 30-year-old man was injured after fired upon by unknown gunmen in Allochibagh area of Srinagar city on Sunday evening.
According to news agency GNS, the gunmen fired upon Zubair Majeed Parray (30) son of Abdul Majeed Parray at around 8:35 pm. “The gunmen shot him from point-blank range in his crockery shop in Allochibagh”.
Parray was shifted to SMHS Hospital in serious conditions,” they said.
Sources said that Parray had left police training mid-way some years back and never joined again.
Sources said that Parray was associated with BJP and had participated in the election campaign in 2014 assembly polls.
SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray when contacted confirmed the incident and said that they have launched a hunt to nab the assailants.
He said that Parray was a former policeman.
Meanwhile, a police spokesman in a statement said that the unknown gunmen fired upon a civilian Zubair Ahmad Parray at Allochibagh.
In the incident, Parray sustained injuries and shifted to the hospital.
Earlier on April 25, a political activist, Ghulam Nabi Patail, was killed and two policemen injured in a militant attack in Rajpora Chowk area in south Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, officials said.
