 Skip to main content
Army officer among two soldiers injured in ongoing Pulwama gunfight
At least 6 including journalist killed in Kabul explosions
Pak sends back Indian man who accidentally crossed border
Gunfight rages in Pulwama village

Cop Turned BJP Activist Shot At In Srinagar

193

Gunmen fired upon Zubair Majeed Parray (30) son of Abdul Majeed Parray at around 8:35 pm. 

Srinagar—A 30-year-old man was injured after fired upon by unknown gunmen in Allochibagh area of Srinagar city on Sunday evening.

According to news agency GNS, the gunmen fired upon Zubair Majeed Parray (30) son of Abdul Majeed Parray at around 8:35 pm. “The gunmen shot him from point-blank range in his crockery shop in Allochibagh”.

Parray was shifted to SMHS Hospital in serious conditions,” they said.

Sources said that Parray had left police training mid-way some years back and never joined again.

Sources said that Parray was associated with BJP and had participated in the election campaign in 2014 assembly polls.

SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray when contacted confirmed the incident and said that they have launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

He said that Parray was a former policeman. 

Meanwhile, a police spokesman in a statement said that the unknown gunmen fired upon a civilian Zubair Ahmad Parray at Allochibagh.

In the incident, Parray sustained injuries and shifted to the hospital.

 

Earlier on April 25, a political activist, Ghulam Nabi Patail, was killed and two policemen injured in a militant attack in Rajpora Chowk area in south Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, officials said.

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags SrinagarGunmenBharatiya Janata Party

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from Local News

Trending on Observer