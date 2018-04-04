Cop Suspended Over Kangan Youth’s Killing

“Consequent upon his prima facie involvement in case FIR No. 18/2018 u/s 307 RPC Selection Grade Constable Gulzar Ahmad (belt no. 422/Gbl) is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending enquiry.”
Srinagar—Police on Wednesday suspended a constable pending an inquiry into the killing of Gowhar Ahmad Rathar, the 22-year-old youth who was injured during clashes in Kangan on Monday and passed away the next day.
The SSP for Gandarbal, Fayaz Ahmad, said that constable Gulzar Ahmad has been placed under suspension in connection with the case.
“Consequent upon his prima facie involvement in case FIR No. 18/2018 u/s 307 RPC Selection Grade Constable Gulzar Ahmad (belt no. 422/Gbl) is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending enquiry,” reads the SSP’s order.
A departmental inquiry, headed by the DIG for central Kashmir has already been ordered by the police. This is in addition to the magisterial probe ordered by the district administration, which has to submit its report within 20 days.
The police had initially said that Gowhar had been injured in the head when he suffered a fall while running during clashes. But medical reports have confirmed the locals’ account that he had sustained gunshot wounds
