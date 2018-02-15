Cop injured in road accident succumbs to injuries

Srinagar—A Jammu Kashmir policeman who was critically wounded in a road accident in South Kash­mir succumbed to his inju­ries on Wednesday morning.

Constable Tariq Ahmed was injured in a road accident at Srandoo area of Kulgam district.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital from where from he was referred to S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for treatment.

However, he lost the battle and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. (CNS)