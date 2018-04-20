Colleges Closed But No Let Up In Student Protests

Srinagar—Despite closure of most of the educational institutions including colleges, higher secondary schools in Valley parts, many students were injured on Thursday in clashes which continued in demand for the capital punishment against the accused in the rape and murder of minor Kathua girl.

Reports said, students in coaching centers at main Chowk Shopian staged strong protest demonstrations and tried to march ahead. Suddenly, they clashed with government forces deployed in the town. The forces used tear smoke shells and pellet guns to disperse them.

In the forces’ action, 18 persons mostly students suffered injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital, reports said. Among the injured, two persons, one shopkeeper and a pedestrian received pellet wounds and were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

Similar reports of protests and clashes were received from Ajas Bandipora, Delina and Boniyar Baramulla where students of high and higher secondary schools staged protests and clashed with forces. The protesters were demanding justice for minor Kathua girl.

Four students and two policemen were reported injured at Ajas Bandipora.

Students of Government Polytechnic College Nagam, Chadoora, Budgam also staged protest demonstrations leading to clashes between them and forces who used tear smoke shells resulting in injuries to students.

Reports said that students of Girls Higher Secondary School staged protests near Iqbal Market Sopore. Later minor clashes erupted in the area for a brief period.

Similar reports of student protests were reported at Saki Dafar here on morning. A group of youth also staged a protest at Press Enclave. The protestors, under the banner of J&K Youth Development Forum (JKYDF), carried placards reading ‘justice for minor, punish the culprits’.

Meanwhile, peaceful students protests in demand for the justice of minor Kathua girl were held in other parts of Valley including Islamia college Hawal Srinagar, Boys High School Umar Abad HMT Srinagar, Girls Higher Secondary School Iqbal Market Sopore, Higher Secondary School Zachaldara, Handwara, Higher Secondary School Kralgund, Higher Secondary School Nihama DH Pora Anantnag, Higher Secondary School Nageen Haratbal, Higher Secondary School Mantrigam Bandipora, Higher Secondary School Rohama Rafiabad, Higher Secondary School Bahrampora Rafiabad, New Convent School Barzulla Srinagar, High School Rawalpora Srinagar, Higher Secondary School Goshbugh Pattan, Girls High School Salkoote Kupwara, Degree College Tangmarg, Higher Secondary School Chandloora Tangmarg, Higher Secondary School Panzan Chadoora, High School Khour Sheerabad Pattan, Girls High School Younsu, Handwara, Green Land High School Sumbal.

Pertinently, the district administrations had suspended class work, most in colleges and higher secondary schools in the respective districts, except the educational institutions where protests were witnessed.