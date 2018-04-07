Colleges Closed, KU Postpone Exams  

Srinagar: Authorities have decided close higher schools and colleges in most districts while as in some areas schools from primary to high school level will remain open on Saturday.

The authorities in Kashmir University have also suspended the classwork in the varsity and postponed all its exams scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Officials said the classwork in all higher secondary schools and colleges will remain suspended in Srinagar district on weekend while as schools from primary to high school level will function normally.

“The classwork in colleges and higher secondary schools will remain suspended as a precautionary measure to avoid law and order problems,” officials said.

The district administration in Shopian and Pulwama has decided to close all the educational institutions tomorrow in the three districts.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal said higher secondary school Kangan and all degree colleges of the district shall remain closed.

"Rest of the educational institutions will remain functional," he said.

Meanwhile, the classwork in all higher secondary schools and colleges of Baramulla and Kupwara district will remain suspended on Saturday. “But schools from primary to high school level will remain open,” officials said.

Also, the classwork in Government Degree College (GDC) Bandipora, GDC Sumbal, Boys higher secondary school (BHSS) Bandipora, HSS Hajin, HSS Sumbal and High School Bagh will remain suspended on Saturday.

“Rest of the educational institutions of the district will remain functional,” deputy commissioner said.

The classwork in all the higher secondary schools and colleges will remain suspended in Anantnag district as well.

"All higher secondary institutes and colleges shall remain off on Saturday in Budgam district," said Deputy commissioner Budgam Haroon Malik.

Meanwhile the authorities in Kashmir University have also postponed all the exams scheduled for April 07.

“In view of concerns expressed by students from various parts Kashmir, all KU examinations scheduled to be held on April 07 are postponed,” spokesman of the varsity said, adding that fresh dates for deferred examinations will be notified separately, later.

“The classwork will also remain suspended in the varsity on Saturday,” he added.