CM’s statement on PM mere cliché: opposition

‘This statement aimed to befool people’
Srinagar—A day after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti praised and pinned hope on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership; the opposition mainstream political parties termed it as mere cliché, saying that such statements are aimed to befool people of Kashmir.
National Conference Provincial President for Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said that it has been three years the government is repeating the same things and on the ground nothing is visible. “Situation has gone worse.”
While talking to KNS he said that nothing so far has changed on the ground. The situation is very alarming and no hope is visible. “There are civilian killings every now and then.”
“The government has been talking about the development that is invisible. They have failed to establish talks between two neighboring countries,” Wani said.
Mehbooba Mufti on Friday on micro-blogging website wrote: “Hearty congratulations to @ BJP4India on its foundation day. I sincerely hope that India under @ narendramodi ji can truly exhibit the moral leadership of the region by winning the trust, hearts & minds of the people of J&K”.
People's Democratic Front (PDF) chairman and MLA Khansahib, Hakeem Muhammad Yasin told KNS that such statements are aimed to befool people of Kashmir.
He told KNS that Agenda of Alliance has failed badly. Neither could they establish talks between Pakistan and India nor did they succeed on developmental front. “Except spreading hate they did nothing on the ground. “
He added that in last four years, Kashmir is witnessing the worst ever turmoil.
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir told KNS that Mehbooba’s tweet is a depiction of her helplessness and she should understand that it is due to the wrong policies of BJP at Centre especially the Prime Minister that has to lead to this situation.
G.A. Mir said that it was the BJP at Centre under PM Narendra Modi, who is responsible for the Kashmir imbroglio refreshing the memory of Chief Minister about the attitude of the Prime Minister, who has never been concerned about the bloodshed in Kashmir.
“People are well aware of the communal agenda of BJP exploiting people on religious lines in the country, the same methodology is being adopted in all the three regions of the State to grab power exhibiting the communal and fascist agenda of BJP RSS,” G.A. Mir said. (KNS)
