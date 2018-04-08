CM’s statement on PM mere cliché: opposition

Srinagar—A day after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti praised and pinned hope on Prime Minis­ter Narendra Modi’s leadership; the opposition mainstream politi­cal parties termed it as mere cliché, saying that such statements are aimed to befool people of Kashmir.

National Conference Provin­cial President for Kashmir, Na­sir Aslam Wani said that it has been three years the government is repeating the same things and on the ground nothing is visible. “Situation has gone worse.”

While talking to KNS he said that nothing so far has changed on the ground. The situation is very alarming and no hope is vis­ible. “There are civilian killings every now and then.”

“The government has been talk­ing about the development that is invisible. They have failed to establish talks between two neigh­boring countries,” Wani said.

Mehbooba Mufti on Friday on micro-blogging website wrote: “Hearty congratulations to @ BJP4India on its foundation day. I sincerely hope that India under @ narendramodi ji can truly exhibit the moral leadership of the region by winning the trust, hearts & minds of the people of J&K”.

People's Democratic Front (PDF) chairman and MLA Khansahib, Hakeem Muhammad Yasin told KNS that such state­ments are aimed to befool people of Kashmir.

He told KNS that Agenda of Alliance has failed badly. Nei­ther could they establish talks between Pakistan and India nor did they succeed on developmen­tal front. “Except spreading hate they did nothing on the ground. “

He added that in last four years, Kashmir is witnessing the worst ever turmoil.

J&K Pradesh Congress Com­mittee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir told KNS that Mehbooba’s tweet is a depiction of her help­lessness and she should under­stand that it is due to the wrong policies of BJP at Centre espe­cially the Prime Minister that has to lead to this situation.

G.A. Mir said that it was the BJP at Centre under PM Naren­dra Modi, who is responsible for the Kashmir imbroglio refresh­ing the memory of Chief Min­ister about the attitude of the Prime Minister, who has never been concerned about the blood­shed in Kashmir.

“People are well aware of the communal agenda of BJP ex­ploiting people on religious lines in the country, the same method­ology is being adopted in all the three regions of the State to grab power exhibiting the communal and fascist agenda of BJP RSS,” G.A. Mir said. (KNS)