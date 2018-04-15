CM Writes To HC For Fast Track Court

Srinagar—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has written to the chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, requesting setting up of a special fast track court to try the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

The chief minister requested the chief justice for establishment of the special fast track court for the case, official sources said.

It would complete trial in 90 days and would be the first such court in state, they said.

The state government has also decided to terminate from service the cops accused in the case, they added.

Resolved To Ensure Justice: Mehbooba

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said the country's resolve for ensuring justice in the Kathua rape-and-murder case would go a long way in restoring people's confidence in the system.

She hailed the country's political leadership, the judiciary, the media and the civil society for standing with the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure justice for the eight-year-old victim in the case.

"The essence of India's democracy lies in its robust institutions and it has been once again established that these institutions have the grit to ensure justice to all sections of society," Mehbooba said at a meeting of PDP legislators here.

"The unflinching resolve for ensuring justice in this heinous crime will go a long way in restoring people's confidence in the institutions and reinforcing the sense of justice in J&K," she said.

The chief minister also commended the people of Jammu for having discounted the divisive agenda of the "rabid fringe elements" and coming out with unwavering support for the girl.

It has strengthened my belief that Jammu serves as a model of inclusiveness, she said.

"This serves as a cue that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can hold a beacon of hope for the whole country amid the harshly polarized discourse," she added.

"India comprises a composite culture and no one has domination in it. We have to keep this civilization alive," she said.