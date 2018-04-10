CM visits injured SHO at New Delhi

New Delhi—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today vis­ited the injured SHO, Nigeen, Manzoor Ahmad who is being treated at Safdarjung Hospi­tal, New Delhi.

The SHO Nigeen was in­jured in an incident of stone pelting few days ago and he was subsequently shifted to Delhi for specialised treatment.

The Chief Minister enquired about the condition of the Po­lice officer from the doctors and wished him a speedy recovery.

Mehbooba Mufti also visited former Minister and senior PDP leader, Qazi Muhammad Afzal who is recuperating after being ill for some time. She wished him a speedy recovery. (GNS)