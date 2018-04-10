CM visits injured SHO at New Delhi

The SHO Nigeen was injured in an incident of stone pelting few days ago and he was subsequently shifted to Delhi for specialised treatment.
New Delhi—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today visited the injured SHO, Nigeen, Manzoor Ahmad who is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.
The Chief Minister enquired about the condition of the Police officer from the doctors and wished him a speedy recovery.
Mehbooba Mufti also visited former Minister and senior PDP leader, Qazi Muhammad Afzal who is recuperating after being ill for some time. She wished him a speedy recovery. (GNS)
