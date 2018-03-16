CM Throws Open Hari Singh Park 

Jammu: —Demanding holiday on the birthday of erstwhile Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, Rajputs on Friday held protests against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti when she came here to inaugurate a park in his name.

Flanked by deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, Mehbooba inaugurated a newly set up Maharaja Hari Singh park, his sculpture, a library and restaurant on the banks of river Tawi today.

Over 150 activists of youth wing of Jammu and Kashmir Rajput Sabha led by its chief Pawan Singh sat on dharna in protest against the inauguration of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) park by Mehbooba.

They raised anti Mehbooba and anti BJP-PDP slogans and demanded holiday on the birthday of Maharaja, September 23.

Speaking to reporters, Pawan Singh said it was very unfortunate that BJP brought "anti-Jammu" chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who refused to grant holiday on the birthday of Maharaja to inaugurate the park and statute of Maharaja.

"Everyone in Jammu from political parties to social or religious organisation were one for grant of holiday on the birthday of Maharaja, But CM Mehbooba Mufti bluntly refused it. It is shameful and insult to Maharaja that you are inagurating the park by same CM," he said.

Last year on January 24, the legislative council had passed a resolution for the holiday to commemorate the birth anniversary of the last Dogra king.

BJP member Ajatshatru Singh had moved the resolution in the Upper House, which was backed by all BJP members and the PDPs Vikramaditya Singh. But Vikramaditya later resigned from MLCship and PDP in protest against failure to address the demand last year.

Ajatshatru and Vikramaditya are the grandsons of Hari Singh and sons of veteran Congress leader Karan Singh.