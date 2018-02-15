CM stresses on creating knowledge industry in the State

Jammu—Chief Minister, Me­hbooba Mufti has stressed on developing knowledge indus­try in the State and working out necessary infrastructure to create quality human material at the national level.

Speaking at the presentation of recommendations of the Knowl­edge Initiative set up by the Gov­ernment some time back, the Chief Minister said with the coming up of many institutions of higher learning in the State there is a consequent opportunity to create a knowledge hub which would lead to a knowledge industry where by the State can produce quality hu­man material at the national and international level.

Agreeing with the recommen­dations of the report, Mehbooba Mufti asked for converting it into an Action Plan and thereby execut­ing the same for creating a knowl­edge industry in the State. She said there is a need to re work the rela­tionship between academia, indus­try and job market for which she said the recommendations would be of great value.

The Chief Minister said there is a need for making our education knowledge based with all the in­puts of a local system whereby the passed out of a course are automat­ically trained for a job based on the knowledge gained. In this regard she stressed on working out ap­prenticeships, incubation centres and other interactions between col­leges and the industry.

The meeting was informed that the report of the Knowledge Initia­tive was more of a stakeholders’ analysis based on the interactions with students, teachers, industry representatives across all the three regions of the State.

Minister for Education, Syed Altaf Bukhari; Advisor to Chief Minister, Prof. Amitabh Mattoo; Chief Secretary, B B Vyas; Prin­cipal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Principal Secre­tary, Higher Education, Dr. Asgar Samoon and other senior officers besides representatives of Knowl­edge Initiative were present during the presentation.

Mehbooba stresses on preserving Tribal culture, directs more allocation

Chief Minister, Mehboo­ba Mufti today stressed on preserv­ing the Tribal culture of the State for which she asked for taking re­quired steps.

Chairing a review meeting of Tribal Affairs Department here today, the Chief Minister said Jammu & Kashmir has been a rich repository of diverse cul­tures and their protection should be taken as a priority. She also di­rected more allocations to Tribal development under Special sub Plan for meeting the educational, health and other developmental requirements of the members of Tribal community.

The Chief Minister directed that no harassment be made to any member of Tribal communi­ty by any Government authority till a formal Tribal Policy is un­veiled. She said even in extreme cases of ascertaining their places of habitations the Department of Tribal Affairs be taken into confi­dence beforehand.

The meeting was also in­formed that at present 21 Tribal villages have been established by the Department and are being de­veloped in convergence mode to induct more amenities for the in­habitants. Moreover, the meeting was told, all the Gujjar & Baker­wal Hostels in the State are being converted into residential schools for which the necessary staff is being provided by the School edu­cation Department.

The meeting decided to set up Gujjar Bakerwal Hostel at Pul­wama and allocate land for girls hostel in Srinagar besides, the meeting was informed, two tribal centres are coming up at Srinagar and Jammu, the meeting was told.

On the occasion, the Chief Min­ister unveiled the calendar of the Tribal Affairs Department.

Minister for Tribal Affairs, Choudhary Zulfkar; Minister of State for Finance & Planning, Ajay Nanda; Vice Chairman, GB Advi­sory Board; Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas; Principal Secretary, Home, R K Goyal; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Sec­retary, Forests, Saurabh Bhagat; Secretary, School Education, Fa­rooq Ahamd Shah; Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Kifayat Hussain Rizvi; Dep­uty Commissioners of Jammu and Samba besides other officers were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioners of all other districts attended the meeting through video confer­encing