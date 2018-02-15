CM stresses on creating knowledge industry in the State

Knowledge Initiative submits its recommendations to CM
Jammu—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has stressed on developing knowledge industry in the State and working out necessary infrastructure to create quality human material at the national level.
Speaking at the presentation of recommendations of the Knowledge Initiative set up by the Government some time back, the Chief Minister said with the coming up of many institutions of higher learning in the State there is a consequent opportunity to create a knowledge hub which would lead to a knowledge industry where by the State can produce quality human material at the national and international level.
Agreeing with the recommendations of the report, Mehbooba Mufti asked for converting it into an Action Plan and thereby executing the same for creating a knowledge industry in the State. She said there is a need to re work the relationship between academia, industry and job market for which she said the recommendations would be of great value.
The Chief Minister said there is a need for making our education knowledge based with all the inputs of a local system whereby the passed out of a course are automatically trained for a job based on the knowledge gained. In this regard she stressed on working out apprenticeships, incubation centres and other interactions between colleges and the industry.
The meeting was informed that the report of the Knowledge Initiative was more of a stakeholders’ analysis based on the interactions with students, teachers, industry representatives across all the three regions of the State.
Minister for Education, Syed Altaf Bukhari; Advisor to Chief Minister, Prof. Amitabh Mattoo; Chief Secretary, B B Vyas; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Dr. Asgar Samoon and other senior officers besides representatives of Knowledge Initiative were present during the presentation.
Mehbooba stresses on preserving Tribal culture, directs more allocation
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today stressed on preserving the Tribal culture of the State for which she asked for taking required steps.
Chairing a review meeting of Tribal Affairs Department here today, the Chief Minister said Jammu & Kashmir has been a rich repository of diverse cultures and their protection should be taken as a priority. She also directed more allocations to Tribal development under Special sub Plan for meeting the educational, health and other developmental requirements of the members of Tribal community.
The Chief Minister directed that no harassment be made to any member of Tribal community by any Government authority till a formal Tribal Policy is unveiled. She said even in extreme cases of ascertaining their places of habitations the Department of Tribal Affairs be taken into confidence beforehand.
The meeting was also informed that at present 21 Tribal villages have been established by the Department and are being developed in convergence mode to induct more amenities for the inhabitants. Moreover, the meeting was told, all the Gujjar & Bakerwal Hostels in the State are being converted into residential schools for which the necessary staff is being provided by the School education Department.
The meeting decided to set up Gujjar Bakerwal Hostel at Pulwama and allocate land for girls hostel in Srinagar besides, the meeting was informed, two tribal centres are coming up at Srinagar and Jammu, the meeting was told.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled the calendar of the Tribal Affairs Department.
Minister for Tribal Affairs, Choudhary Zulfkar; Minister of State for Finance & Planning, Ajay Nanda; Vice Chairman, GB Advisory Board; Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas; Principal Secretary, Home, R K Goyal; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Secretary, Forests, Saurabh Bhagat; Secretary, School Education, Farooq Ahamd Shah; Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Kifayat Hussain Rizvi; Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Samba besides other officers were present in the meeting.
Deputy Commissioners of all other districts attended the meeting through video conferencing
