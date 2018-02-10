 CM reviews pace of work on key educational, technical institutions

Jammu—Chief Minister, Meh­booba Mufti reviewed the pace of work on several upcoming educational and technical insti­tutes in the State at a high level meeting of officers here today.

These include IIT, Jammu; IIM, Jammu and their off cam­puses in Kashmir; NIT, Srinagar and Government Colleges of En­gineering & Technology at Jam­mu, Kathua and Safapore.

Minister for Education, Syed Altaf Bukhari and Minister of State for Education, Priya Sethi were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister underscored the need for early completion of works on these projects so that the stu­dents get the benefits of these edu­cational institutes at the earliest. She expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the IIT and IIM at Jammu and directed early operationalization of their off cam­puses at Srinagar so that these in­stitutes take off optimally.

Mehbooba Mufti urged the man­agements of these institutes to un­dertake quality research activities besides routine academic works to make them fully independent in terms of academic activities. Besides, she also urged these insti­tutes to introduce such elements in their curriculum which have a local relevance and the State is adequately positioned on the aca­demic and research canvas.

The meeting was informed that the IIT, Jammu has started functioning from transit accom­modation with seven disciplines and an enrolment of 120 students. It is expected to reach a target of 220 faculty and staff members with 1260 students by 2020, the meeting was informed.

Similarly, the meeting was informed, IIM, Jammu has been operationalized with two batches with very high standards of aca­demics. Efforts are on to set up off campuses of these two pre­mier institutes at Srinagar, the meeting was told.

Expansion of NIT, Srinagar and the progress achieved on Engi­neering Colleges at Safapora and Kathua were also reviewed by the Chief Minister during the meeting.

Earlier, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Dr. Asgar Samoon gave a detailed presen­tation on the status of these proj­ects and overall scenario of the Higher Education in the State.

Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas; Union Secretary, Higher Edu­cation, Kewal Kumar Sharma; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Princi­pal Secretary, Finance, Navin Choudhary; Commissioner Secre­tary, PWD, Sanjeev Verma; Com­missioner Secretary, Revenue, Shahid Inayatullah; Secretary, PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, M. Raju; Directors of IIT, Jammu, IIM, Jammu, NIT, Srinagar; Vice Chancellor, BGSBU and represen­tatives from other universities and colleges besides senior offi­cers attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the Chief Min­ister released the first issue of Re­search Journal in Mathematics & Computer Science of the State Higher Education Department.