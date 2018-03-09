CM Meets Governor

‘Enforce Transparency, Accountability’
Jammu—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
During the course of their extensive discussions Chief Minister apprised Governor about various important developmental, security, and law and order management related issues and about certain matters which had come to notice during her recent tours to the districts in the Jammu and Kashmir Divisions.
Governor discussed with Chief Minister issues relating to the now very long pending elections to Urban Local Bodies and the recently deferred elections to Panchayats.
Governor re-iterated his concern about the need for enforcing visible transparency and accountability in the functioning of the entire administrative apparatus.
