JAMMU: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Friday released cash assistance of Rs. Five lac for the kin of late Maqbool Saahil, journalist and author, who passed away two days ago.
Ms Mufti handed over the cheque to Kashmir Editors Guild, (KEG) President Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo who along with his team had met Chief Minister to apprise her about the issues related to media.
It was during the discussion that the case of Late Maqbool Sahil was taken up, a statement issued by the media body said.
Maqbool Sahil (53), who passed away on Tuesday last here in Srinagar was working as senior editor with 'Kashmir Parcham' and 'Buland Kashmir', Urdu publications of Kashmir Media House group.
Sahil, author of many books was a prolific writer and a well known journalist and photographer. He is survived by his wife and six kids.
Chief Minister said she was pained to hear the news about Sahil’s demise at the peak of his journalistic career.
Ms Mufti assured that she will ensure that the family of Late Sahil will not face a survival crisis and will see the possibility of making some permanent source of income for the family.
