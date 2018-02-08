CM Gives Documents For Gas Agency To Insha

Mehbooba handed over the documents to Insha at her official residence in Jammu, officials said.
Jammu—Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today handed over documents for a gas agency to Insha Mushtaq who lost her eyesight due to pellets fired by security forces in the 2016 summer agitation in Kashmir.
Insha, who hails from a remote village in Kashmir's Shopian district, was hit by multiple pellets during the 2016 agitation triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter.
The teenage girl recently cleared her Class 10 board examination, a year after losing her eyesight.
