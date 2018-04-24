CM e-inaugurates Dialysis facility at Anantnag District Hospital

Asks Health Deptt to set up such facility at every District hospital; Says healthcare upgradation priority of her Govt
Srinagar—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti e-inaugurated a separate Dialysis facility for Anantnag District Hospital here today.
The state of the Art facility would benefit around five hundred patients of the South Kashmir region and directions for setting up of such a facility ware issued by the Chief Minister during her Public Outreach programme at Anantnag on November 11, 2017.
Minister for Health & Medical Education, Bali Bhagat was present on the occasion.
This is a step to provide highly specialized quality medicare facility to renal patients of far flung areas at their doorstep.
A similar facility is being set up at the JLNM Hospital, Rainwari and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Later the facility is planned to be extended to seven more District Hospitals in the State including Leh and Kargil.
Expressing satisfaction at the setting up of this facility at the Anantnag District Hospital, the Chief Minister directed the Health Services Department to set up such facility at every District Hospital in view of a large number of patients requiring this frequently.
The Chief Minister said upgradation and specialization of health facilities has been the thrust area of her Government particularly in rural areas. She said she has herself been monitoring the pace of work on the five upcoming Medical Colleges in the State and even the posts for the same have been created. This, she said, would take the healthcare facilities in the State to higher levels of quality and professionalism.
Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Dr. Pawan Kotwal; Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Saleem ur Rehman; Director, NHM, Dr. Yashpaul Sharma were present on the occasion.
Several legislators of Anantnag district; Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Muhammad Younis; prominent citizens, doctors and a large number of people were present at Anantnag on the occasion.
