CM e-inaugurates Dialysis facility at Anantnag District Hospital

Srinagar—Chief Minister, Meh­booba Mufti e-inaugurated a sepa­rate Dialysis facility for Anantnag District Hospital here today.

The state of the Art facility would benefit around five hun­dred patients of the South Kash­mir region and directions for setting up of such a facility ware issued by the Chief Minister during her Public Outreach pro­gramme at Anantnag on Novem­ber 11, 2017.

Minister for Health & Medical Education, Bali Bhagat was pres­ent on the occasion.

This is a step to provide highly specialized quality medicare fa­cility to renal patients of far flung areas at their doorstep.

A similar facility is being set up at the JLNM Hospital, Rain­wari and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Later the facility is planned to be extended to seven more District Hospitals in the State including Leh and Kargil.

Expressing satisfaction at the setting up of this facility at the An­antnag District Hospital, the Chief Minister directed the Health Ser­vices Department to set up such fa­cility at every District Hospital in view of a large number of patients requiring this frequently.

The Chief Minister said up­gradation and specialization of health facilities has been the thrust area of her Government particularly in rural areas. She said she has herself been moni­toring the pace of work on the five upcoming Medical Colleges in the State and even the posts for the same have been created. This, she said, would take the healthcare facilities in the State to higher levels of quality and professionalism.

Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Dr. Pawan Kotwal; Director, Health Ser­vices, Kashmir, Dr. Saleem ur Rehman; Director, NHM, Dr. Yashpaul Sharma were present on the occasion.

Several legislators of Anant­nag district; Deputy Commis­sioner, Anantnag, Muhammad Younis; prominent citizens, doc­tors and a large number of people were present at Anantnag on the occasion.