Closing Coaching Centres Egoistic: Geelani

“All orders are being issued from Nagpur. The state authorities are pushing youth to wall. It is ridiculous and shameful for these stooges to blame students for stone throwing and the state directives carries no sense.”
Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Monday strongly condemned the state authorities for closing private coaching centres, saying it illustrates “egoistic approach.”
Blaming state administration for following ‘RSS agenda’, Geelani said that “this dictatorial order is aimed at to ruining future of our students.”
The octogenarian accused authorities for hatching conspiracies and said they failed to deliver any good, saying their activities are aimed at to please their masters in New Delhi.
“All orders are being issued from Nagpur. The state authorities are pushing youth to wall. It is ridiculous and shameful for these stooges to blame students for stone throwing and the state directives carries no sense,” said Geelani.
“The state authorities while destroying all sectors including business, education and economical activities are fomenting trouble and making situations explosive.”
Refereeing to private coaching centres, Geelani said exceptions are everywhere and leaving aside a few drawbacks these institutions have contributed a lot in reforming the society while as corruption and nepotism is the hall mark for government sponsored institutions. “These private coaching centrers can contribute a lot if they follow sacred values instead of business interests.”
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.