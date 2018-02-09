Closedown Unregistered Spice Units: HC 

Srinagar—The High Court on Thursday directed authorities to close down spice units besides carrying swift action against food adulteration across the state.

“We directed the authorities concerned to submit list of all registered and unregistered enterprises which are dealing with spice branding across the state and closing down of those which are running without registration,” said a division bench of Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Ali Mohammad Magrey while hearing a Public Interest Litigation.

The High Court had earlier asked the traders' to give an undertaking that if prima facie, the food items supplied by them were found to be adulterated then their units would be liable to be sealed.

The High Court had directed the owners/Managing Directors of food manufacturing/processing units to file an affidavit indicating as to how and in which manner the food manufacturing/processing units are following the provisions of the FSSAI Act.

Earlier as the hearing started, Additional advocate general stated that the appointment of Commissioner FSC was in progress and that the post has been created and will be likely discussed in Cabinet meeting.

“Respondents shall ensure suitable officer be placed as FSC,” the court said. Regarding the staff in food safety tribunals, the government submitted that the required posted have been referred to SSB of recruitment. Regarding lifting of samples on regular basis, the court said exercise be done by the concerned. “It is matter of concern.” The court was informed that on February 7 during the checking process, two units have been found preparing adulterated species as per interim testing report of spices and subsequently the 45 quintals of spice material has been seized and units sealed. The samples of the spice material have been sent for analysis. The Court directed that whatever report from food Analysis Kashmir is completed the same be produced before the court and these units shall not be de-sealed till further orders.

Senior advocate B A Bashir said there has been 70% increase in cancers in the state due to adulterated and substandard food. “It is 100% lawlessness in the entire state. somebody should be made accountable. 80% roads are occupied by the street vendors who are selling uncovered, unhygienic food items to the public and authorities are watching as mute spectators,” he said. Results to control this exercise is dismal, he said.