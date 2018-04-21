Clerical staff continue pen down strike

Shopian—All J&K Clerical Staff Association of the state government employees Saturday extended their ongoing pen down strike till 23 April.

The association is observing pen down from 21 April to press for their demand of removal of pay anomaly.

“On Wednesday, the clerical cadre observed complete lockout in offices across the state while clerical cadre of Shopain assembled at District Administrative Complex Shopain to register their protest,”

He said that former finance minister had chaired meeting of pay anomaly committee on 9 October 2017 and later briefed the press that government is going to remove the clerical pay disparity with 7th pay commission.

“We are still waiting for the decision and announcement in this regard from the government,” he added.

The protestors said that they would prolong and intensify the ongoing protests in case government fails to respond to their demand.