Clerical staff continue pen down strike

Seeks Removal Of Pay Anomaly In 7th Pay Commission
Shopian—All J&K Clerical Staff Association of the state government employees Saturday extended their ongoing pen down strike till 23 April.
The association is observing pen down from 21 April to press for their demand of removal of pay anomaly.
“On Wednesday, the clerical cadre observed complete lockout in offices across the state while clerical cadre of Shopain assembled at District Administrative Complex Shopain to register their protest,”
He said that former finance minister had chaired meeting of pay anomaly committee on 9 October 2017 and later briefed the press that government is going to remove the clerical pay disparity with 7th pay commission.
“We are still waiting for the decision and announcement in this regard from the government,” he added.
The protestors said that they would prolong and intensify the ongoing protests in case government fails to respond to their demand.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.