Clashes erupt during search operation in Anantnag village

Anantnag—Government Forces today launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Panditpora Chee village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Reports said that a large contingent of combined forces including Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army laid a siege of the village and launched a search operation there.
An official said that the Cordon and Search Operation was launched after a tip off about the presence of militants in the village.
Door-to-door search operation was conducted; however, no contact with militants was established.
Meanwhile, massive clashes erupted at Makadpora Kharpora area of Bijbehara town of South Kashmir Anantnag district after Government Forces launched a Cordon and search there to flush out militants reportedly present in the village.
Reports said that Government Forces including Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army, CRPF and SOG of Jammu Kashmir Police cordoned off Makadpora-Kharpora village and launched a door-to-door search operation. The operation according to a police official was launched after they received inputs about the presence of a group of militants.
Reports said that local youth hit to road and pelted stones on the forces who responded with tear-smoke shells.
The Forces personnel completed their operation despite the clashes. Sources said that no militant was present in the area.
Pertinently, Makadpora- Kharpora is the native village of three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants including the district commander Anantnag Azad Malik. (CNS)
