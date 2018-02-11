Clashes erupt during search operation in Anantnag village

Anantnag—Government Forces today launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Pandit­pora Chee village of South Kash­mir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that a large contingent of combined forces including Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army laid a siege of the village and launched a search operation there.

An official said that the Cor­don and Search Operation was launched after a tip off about the presence of militants in the village.

Door-to-door search opera­tion was conducted; however, no contact with militants was established.

Meanwhile, massive clashes erupted at Makadpora Kharpora area of Bijbehara town of South Kashmir Anantnag district after Government Forces launched a Cordon and search there to flush out militants reportedly present in the village.

Reports said that Govern­ment Forces including Rashtri­ya Rifles of Indian Army, CRPF and SOG of Jammu Kashmir Police cordoned off Makad­pora-Kharpora village and launched a door-to-door search operation. The operation ac­cording to a police official was launched after they received inputs about the presence of a group of militants.

Reports said that local youth hit to road and pelted stones on the forces who responded with tear-smoke shells.

The Forces personnel com­pleted their operation despite the clashes. Sources said that no militant was present in the area.

Pertinently, Makadpora- Kharpora is the native village of three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants including the district command­er Anantnag Azad Malik. (CNS)