Clashes erupt in Anantnag amid shutdown

Anantnag–Protests erupted in various areas of Anantnag district on Thursday amid spontaneous shutdown
Locals told Kashmir observer youth clashed with Government forces at several areas include Lal Chowk, Dialgam, Larkipora Hiller, and Hangalgund area of Kokernag.
They said that clashes erupted between forces and protesters early in the morning at Dialgam Anantnag.
An elderly woman was seen in video pleading before police officer to release detained boys in Dialgam after they were picked up Army following stone pelting in the area. A group of men and woman were given assurance by police that they have taken up the matter and they should come in the evening.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.