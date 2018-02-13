CJ To Get Rs 2.50 lakh, Judges’ Rs 2.25 lakh salary

Jammu—The Legislative Assembly Monday passed 37th Constitutional Amendment Bill 2018 to raise the salaries of the Chief Justice and Judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Explaining the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, the Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Law and Justice, Abdul Haq Khan, who moved it in the House, said that Parliament has amended High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act 1954 thereby revising the salary and pension and family pension in respect of Judges of High Courts with effect from 01-01-2016.

The Minister said by enacting High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Service) Amendment Act, 2018, the Salary of the Chief Justice of the High Court has been enhanced from Rs 90000 per mensem to Rs 2.50 lakh per mensem and salary of Judges of the High Court has been enhanced from Rs 80000per mensem to Rs 2.25 lakh per mensem with effect from 1 January, 2016.

The Minister said that the bill seeks to enhance the salary of chief Justice and Judges of High Court to bring them at par with their counterparts in other States. He said the State constitution is proposed to be amended accordingly.

MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar and MLA Pahalgam Altaf Ahmad Wani spoke on the Bill.

The Bill was later also passed by the Upper House also where it was moved by Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Law and Justice, Abdul Haq Khan.