Civilian Killings: Day 11, Shopian Shutdown Unabated

2G Internet, Internet Services Restored
Shopian—Shutdown continued on Saturday for eleventh consecutive day in Shopian district of South Kashmir against the civilian killings.
All the shops and business establishments were closed along with offices in the district while public and private transport was off the roads.
High-speed mobile Internet service also remained suspended in Pulwama and Shopian districts on the tenth consecutive day even as 2g mobile Internet service was restored in the twin districts.
Authorities had snapped Internet service on January 24 following the killing of two militants and a teenage boy in a gunfight between militants and government forces in Chaigund village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Two girls were also critically injured during the gunfight.
Also on January 27, Army shot dead two youth and injured another, who later died at SKIMS, in Shopian's Ganawpora village.
The locals were resisting army’s move to remove the banners of the slain Hizb ul Mujahideen militant.
The authorities had snapped internet services to "stop rumor mongering in the areas.”
Due to the suspension of high-speed internet, people, particularly students and professionals, continue to suffer.
Meanwhile, normal life resumed in Pulwama district after shutdowns against the civilian killings.
The train service also resumed after remaining suspended for a day for security reasons following “Shopian Chalo” called by joint resistance leadership to express solidarity with the families of civilians killed. A minor was among five civilians killed in Shopian. Three of them were killed in firing by the army.
