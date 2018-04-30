Civilian Killed While Trying To Save Trapped Militants

Srinagar—An 18 year old youth was killed during intense clashes between government forces and protesters in Drubgam village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

Sources said that Shahid Ashraf Dar, son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar, a resident of Arihal, sustained a critical bullet wound during the clashes near the site of a gun battle between armed forces and militants in Drubgam.

He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

Medical Superintendent Pulwama hospital, Abdul Rashid Parra also confirmed the death of the youth. He said that the youth had received serious firearm injury.

The gunfight broke out in Drubgam village early today after the joint team of Army, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Two militants including a top Hizb Commander Sameer Tiger have been killed in an ongoing operation.

A major and a soldier of 44 RR were injured in the initial exchange of fire with the militants, reports said. The injured were shifted to 92 base military hospital in Badami Bagh Srinagar.

Reports said as soon as encounter began hundreds of locals rushed towards the beseiged area and began attacking troops engaged in operation with stones.

Over a dozen protesters were injured during clashes near the encounter site.