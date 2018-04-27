Civilian Killed, Thousands Attend Funeral

2 SPOS, Civilian Injured in Kulgam
Srinagar—A civilian was killed after suspected militants fired upon a police and CRPF patrol in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.
Official sources said that the civilian Shafeeq Shabir Shah son of Shabir Ahmad Shah of Shopian suffered serious injuries in the attack at Lazibal chowk in the district on Thursday afternoon.
Shah was rushed to District Hospital Anantnag where from he was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment. However, he succumbed on the way, sources said.
Meanwhile, Thousands of people attend the funeral of Shah. As soon as the body of the slain civilian reached his hometown, people burst into wails. Women, in particular, were seen wailing and beating chests.
People from far off places reached Shopian's Main town to pay homage to the slain civilian. (GNS)
2 SPOS, Civilian Injured in Kulgam
Two special police officers (SPOs) and a civilian were when suspected militants on Thursday night lobbed a grenade at a police station in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
An official said that the grenade was lobbed at the police station which exploded with a bang.
“A grenade incident is reported from Kulgam.... 2 police officials and a civilian injured. Information is preliminary in nature,” police said on Twitter.
A police spokesman said the injured cops—Sajad Ahmad and Azad Ahmad - and the civilian, identified as Mohammad Akbar Ganie, were shifted to district hospital Kulgam for treatment.
The police official said that forces have cordoned off the area to nab the assailants.
