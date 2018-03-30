Civilian Injured In Shopian After Army Patrol Attacked

Police sources said that it was being ascertained how the injured, Nisar Ahmad suffered injuries.
Srinagar—A civilian was injured in firing amid protests that followed after suspected militants on Thursday night attacked an army patrolling party in Ahgam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Source said, militants opened fire on army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles MVCP in Ahgam around 8:30 pm.
The forces retaliated, resulting into a brief exchange of fire. However, no loss of life or injury was reported from either side.
Following the attack, forces personnel comprising Jammu and Kashmir police, army's Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF rushed to the spot and conducted searches to nab the attackers.
Meanwhile, there were protests in the area and a civilian was injured. Police sources said that it was being ascertained how the injured, Nisar Ahmad suffered injuries.
