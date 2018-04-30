Civilian Dies While Trying To Save Trapped Militants

Shahid Ashraf Dar (18) son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar, a resident of Arihal, sustained a critical bullet wound during the clashes near the site of a gun battle between forces and militants in Drubgam.He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Srinagar—A teenage youth was killed during intense clashes between government forces and protesters in Drubgam village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.
Sources said that Shahid Ashraf Dar (18) son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar, a resident of Arihal, sustained a critical bullet wound during the clashes near the site of a gun battle between forces and militants in Drubgam.
He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.
Medical Superintendent Pulwama hospital, Abdul Rashid Parra also confirmed the death of the youth. He said that the youth had received serious firearm injury.
Over a dozen protesters have been injured during clashes near the encounter site.
The gunfight broke out in Drubgam village early today after the joint team of Army, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
Two militants including a top Hizb Commander Sameer Tiger have been killed in an ongoing operation.
A major and a soldier of 44 RR were injured in the initial exchange of fire with the militants, reports said. The injured were shifted to 92 base military hospital in Badami Bagh Srinagar.
Over a dozen protesters have been injured during clashes near the encounter site.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.