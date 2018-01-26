Civilian, 2 Militants Laid To Rest Amid Protests In Shopian

Srinagar—Amid protests, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of two Hizbul Mujahideen militants and a teenaged civilian in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Thursday.

People from all the neighbouring villages reached Qalampora where they participated in funeral of civilian Shakir Ahmad Mir, a teenage boy.

Several rounds of funerals were offered for the slain boy amid Pro-freedom slogans.

Both the militants were also laid to rest amid pro-freedom and anti-government slogans.

The militants— Sameer Ahmad Wani son of Hilal Ahmad of Chaigund Adou and Firdous Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Rashid of Ganapora—were also laid to rest in their respective villages.

Five rounds of funeral prayers were held Sameer as thousands of people from different areas rushed to Sameer’s native village— Audoo Shopian— to participate in his last rites. To accommodate the huge rush of people, funeral prayers were held five times to accommodate the rush, they said.

Relatives and family members of Sameer were seen wailing while men and children raised pro-freedom slogans during his last rites.

The civilian minor boy Shakir Ahmad Mir was killed while as the two girls suffered injuries at Chaigund Audoo Shopian near encounter site on Wednesday evening.

The Police say that the girls as well as the minor boy Shakir Ahmad Mir were caught in cross firing.

Meanwhile, a complete spontaneous shutdown was observed in twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian and its adjoining areas against the killings.

All shops and other business establishments remained closed in these areas while public transport is off the roads.

The authorities have snapped internet services in Pulwama and Shopian districts since yesterday, while as railway authorities suspended train service to south Kashmir.

Manhole, a local news ganecy GNS said that the girls have been operated upon at SKIMS Soura where their condition was stated to be stable.

Medical Superintendent of the Valley’s only tertiary care hospital Dr Syed Amin Tabish said that the girls were operated soon after admitted to the hospital.

“One of them namely Saima who had head injury has shown slight improvement but she continues to be on ventilator,” Tabish said.

Regarding another girl Sabreena Jan, he said she is very much stable and would probably be shifted to general ward tomorrow.

The incident triggered protests in state legislative assembly yesterday with opposing national conference and congress legislators demanding statement from the government in the house.

The legislators include Ali Mohd Sagar, ALtaf Kaloo, Shamima Firdous, Abdul Majeed Larmi and others also shouted slogans against the government and urged it to stop what they call bloodshed in the valley.

Minor injured as shell goes off

A 10-year-old boy was wounded after an unexploded shell went off at encounter site between militants and government forces in Chaigund village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.

Official sources said a group of people were clearing the debris of the house which was razed to ground by the government forces during the gunfight last evening.

"An unexploded shell went off, resulting in injuries to a minor boy, Musharraf Ahmad,” they said.

He was immediately shifted to Pulwama district hospital where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura in serious condition.

Two militants and a civilian were killed, and two teenage girls injured during the gunfight.(GNS)