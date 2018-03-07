Citizens meet B’Pora SSP over growing drug trade

Bandipora—A delegation of Bandipora residents on Wednesday called on the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the district, Sheikh Zulfkar Azad, to discuss the growing drug addiction problem in the area.

The delegation apprised the police about various aspects of the problem and demanded strict action against those involved in drug peddling.

The SHO for Bandipora, Ghazanfar Syed and other top police officers of the district were present in the meeting.

Referring to the issue highlighted by the delegation, the SSP assured them it would be solved on priority.

He said that the district police would be visiting schools to educate youngsters over the issue so as to keep them from falling into the habit.

During the interaction, the SSP also asked the delegation to keep cooperating with the police in order to make the society drug-free.

“Aazad sahib was very cooperative and he assured all possible help in making the district drugs free,” a member of the delegation said. “We will also approach Mufti Nazir sahab of the Daar-ul- Uloom Raheemiya for apprising parents about the dangers growing drug addiction and using religious counselling to halt it.”

The SSP also offered his phone number for residents to call him for police help in nabbing drug traffickers

The delegation also thanked the Kashmir Observer for carrying reports to highlight the drug problem in the district.