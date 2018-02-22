CID Jail Report Absurd: JRL

Srinagar—“Not central jail or other raison d'être but it is police torture, humiliation, and aggression that is responsible for new youth joining armed struggle,” said the joint resistance leadership (JRL)on Wednesday. It said the CID report and other news items published by a section of media blaming Kashmiri jail inmates are “most ridiculous and absurd”.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued here termed the CID report regarding central jail Srinagar as “most illogical, ridiculous and a bundle of lies”.

The leadership said that following the recent escape of an inmate from SMHS hospital, the rulers, their agencies, and police have started panelizing political prisoners and other inmates, especially at central jail Srinagar. They said that after a series of “false and concocted reports” by some journalists, dozens of innocent political inmates have been shifted to outside valley jails but to tighten noose against other inmates “ridiculous” reports are being framed and spread through media and other means.

Terming CID report blaming traditional Ameer-I-Zindan “institution” for all mess and terming it as a “parallel administration” running and facilitating militancy as a “blatant lie”, JRL said that from Mahaz-I-Raishumari days in 1960s, Ameer-I-Zindan “institution” has been a forum facilitating good relations between jail authorities and inmates and often this forum has benefited jail authorities to run jails smoothly but today this forum is also being slandered to inflict more trouble on Kashmiri inmates.

They said authorities’ claim that Srinagar central jail and people lodged there are promoting, recruiting and facilitating militancy is a deliberate attempt to shift blame.

JRL said that one inmate escaped from SMHS but five others who were with him at the same hospital returned back to jail on their own. “Nobody is discussing this aspect of the story but instead of that those who chose to return back are now being victimized and terrorized by police, CID and agencies and are being blamed for recruiting militants,” it said.

The leadership said that prior to 1988, it was “police atrocities, torture and humiliations” which pushed a whole generation to the wall and youth of Kashmir were forced to pick guns and start a new phase of people’s resistance.

“From 2008 till today, Kashmiris at the behest of international community transformed their struggle, started a new non-violent revolution and are continuing with that but instead of honouring this peaceful gesture of Kashmiris, India chose to crush it with iron fist and killed hundreds of young, old, men, women and children with impunity. During these years, thousands of young Kashmiris who joined peaceful resistance were arrested, tortured, maimed, and humiliated by police and agencies. Police stations have been turned to worst torture centers were beside beating these young boys, their mothers, sisters, and families are being showered abuses and humiliated with utmost shamelessness,” the JRL said.

“This police and agency behaviour was and is responsible for pushing our new generation towards armed struggle and not some jail inmates who are being victimized for the crimes committed by so-called rulers and their authorities,” Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik said.

“Victimizing Kashmiri inmates on the pretext of an escape incident is actually a part of operation all out that is going on all levels to defeat Kashmiri resistance and freedom struggle. The so-called chief minister Mehbooba Mufti recently warned Kashmiris of bringing thousands guns for their one and establishing new forces camps and torture centers. We want to tell her that go ahead and repeat what your father did in 1990 and inflict miseries on Kashmiris but you will find our resistance going strong day by day (Insha-Allah),” the JRL added.

“Kashmiri resistance movement against Indian occupation is a people’s movement and oppressive measures and suppression can not deter Kashmiris from pursuing the path of freedom and resistance and today we want to reiterate our pledge to take forward the mission of martyrs to its desired goal,” the joint resistance leadership said.