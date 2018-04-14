Choppers Movement Triggers Panic  

Srinagar—The residents of twin south Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama on Friday said that increased movement of low-flying choppers during the night triggered panic in their areas.

Witnesses described the engines roar as the choppers flew just above the trees, triggering panic among the residents.

They said that choppers flew during the whole day and the night, causing fear among the residents.

A senior police official said that it was a “routine security drill”.