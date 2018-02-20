Check assets of politicians,police and civil admin officials,Er Rasheed to Govt

Srinagar—Appealing politicians and Government servants come clean over the allegations of having disproportionate assets, as often being charged against them, Kashmir legislator Engineer Rasheed has said that people have every right to know about the known and unknown assets of Gov­ernment servants and pub­lic representatives.

While addressing a press conference here in Kash­mir capital Srinagar, Er. Rasheed said, “Some time back a section of Indian TV channels had started a character assassination campaign against me by claiming i am having assets within and outside state.”

“Following these allega­tions I approached Speaker Legislative Assembly ask­ing him to investigate these allegations. However when speaker paid no heed, I re­quested State Accountabil­ity Commission to inves­tigate my all assets. Since state accountability com­mission has maintained that it can’t take cognizance of my complaint unless some­one other than me doesn’t submit a complaint, I appeal and urge speaker legislative assembly and chief minister to investigate my assets, so that the false propaganda by a section of media against me is investigated”.

Rasheed alleged that un­doubtedly most of the politi­cians have made huge wealth and same is the case with Government servants serving at prestigious postings in civil and police administration.

Rasheed alleged that not only many have made huge assets through illegal means but have grabbed valuable land in city, Gul­marg, Jammu, Pahalgam and other important places.

He said “Everyone is aware of the fact that alle­gations leveled against me were politically motivated and I was even dragged to New Delhi along with few separatist leaders. Those who have looted the re­sources of the state and public money are having a complete blessing from New Delhi and nobody dares to touch these Babus and Neetas. Huriyat leaders must also make their assets public for the reason that people have a lot of respect and faith in them and the propaganda against resis­tance leadership needs to be countered with facts and figures. If Government truly believes in delivering justice to the people and treats itself as custodian of the public property it must get assets of every serving and retired politician and bureaucrat, they are owning within and outside state investigated.”