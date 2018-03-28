Chairman LAHDC Shots Letter To Div Com Over SHO’s ‘Highhandedness’

Srinagar—Chairman Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil on Tuesday shot a letter to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to inform him about “highhandedness and teasing by Station House Officer for corrupt practice”.

The chairman Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil also thanked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to allow light vehicles to cross Zojilla pass carrying essential and perishable commodities. “The road is quite clear for plying of heavy vehicles also as inspected by the chairman legislative council J&K on March 26 along with undersigned,” chairman LAHDC, Kargil said in a letter to the divisional commissioner.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil said that it was “surprising” that Superintendent of police Ganderbal was not accompanying chairman legislative council J&K and “he was left to the mercy and freehand of SHO Sonamarg". “Although he was duty bound to accompany the dignitaries as his sprotocol is above is higher than chief minister,” Kachoo said.

He said that “indecency” of the SHO with chairman/CEC LAHDC Kagil “who happens to hold the rank of cabinet minister, is unacceptable and unbecoming of the government sarvant. ” in letters sent to chairman legislative council and others, Kachoo sought strict diciplianry action against the SHO.

Meanwhile, LBA strongly condemned the manner in which SHO Ganderbal “violently misbehaved with the CEC of LAHDC Kargil at Sonamarg on March 26.

“It is also learnt that the SHO has instigated the local population and used unthinkable abusive words and slogans insulting the Chairman himself and LAHDC Kargil and We feel that attack on prestigious institutions like Autonomous Hill Development Council which is also a sacred temple of democracy and its elected leaders who represents all of us and who so ever tries to undermine the dignity of council will not be tolerated whether its LAHDC Leh or LAHDC Kargil,” said LBA in a statement.