Chadoora shuts to commemorate first death anniversary of 3 local youth

Budgam—Chadoora town here in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district observed a complete shutdown to com­memorate the first anniver­sary of three local youth who were killed by Government Forces near the encounter site on this day last year.

All shops, educational insti­tutions and businesses estab­lishments remained shut in Chadoora town while public traffic also remained off the roads in major areas like Wat­hoora, Chadoora and Nagam.

Pertinently, three youth Zahid Rashid Ganai son of Ab­dur Rashid of Chadoora, Amir Fayaz Waza, 18, son of Fayaz Ahmad of Waza Mohalla, Wathoora and Ishaq Ahmed Wani, 24, son of Abdur Rashid of Wawoosa, Rangreth were killed and 35 others injured after the government forces opened fire to disperse pro­testers near a gunfight site at Durbug village.

A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen mili­tant Touseef Ahmad Wagay of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district was also killed in the fierce gunfight that lasted over ten hours.

Meanwhile, a shutdown was also observed in Arizal Beerwah against the killing of militant Shafat Ahmed Wani. Wani hailing from Wagoora Baramulla was killed in a gunfight at Arizal. (CNS)