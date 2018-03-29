Chadoora shuts to commemorate first death anniversary of 3 local youth

All shops, educational institutions and businesses establishments remained shut in Chadoora town while public traffic also remained off the roads in major areas like Wathoora, Chadoora and Nagam.
Budgam—Chadoora town here in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district observed a complete shutdown to commemorate the first anniversary of three local youth who were killed by Government Forces near the encounter site on this day last year.
Pertinently, three youth Zahid Rashid Ganai son of Abdur Rashid of Chadoora, Amir Fayaz Waza, 18, son of Fayaz Ahmad of Waza Mohalla, Wathoora and Ishaq Ahmed Wani, 24, son of Abdur Rashid of Wawoosa, Rangreth were killed and 35 others injured after the government forces opened fire to disperse protesters near a gunfight site at Durbug village.
A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant Touseef Ahmad Wagay of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district was also killed in the fierce gunfight that lasted over ten hours.
Meanwhile, a shutdown was also observed in Arizal Beerwah against the killing of militant Shafat Ahmed Wani. Wani hailing from Wagoora Baramulla was killed in a gunfight at Arizal. (CNS)
