CET Scam: Once Ex-BOPEE Chief Took Rs 30 Lakh In Cherry Box

Srinagar—The crime branch investigation into 2012-CET scam has revealed how approver-turned accused Farooq Ahmad Itoo and Mushtaq Ahmad Peer, the former BOPEE hatched conspiracy in 2012 and that Peer once took Rs 30,00,000 in a cardboard box actually used for packing cherry.

According to crime branch Farooq Ahmad Itoo, who had been running a Computer Centre under the name and style of M/S Info-tech Computers at Bijbehara, was a close associate of Mushtaq Ahmad Peer who had made the question papers of JKCET 2012 available to some candidates of a particular area in advance through his associates, touts, and parents of the aspirants against huge monitory considerations.

Itoo came in contact with Peer in 2001 when latter, as Head of Department of Computer Sciences, University of Kashmir went to inspect the computer institute of the former for its registration with the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) New Delhi. There-after Itoo started visiting Peer and they developed intimacy and friendly relations with the passage of time.

“Itoo got the opportunity to seek favours in the selection of his candidates for MBBS on monetary considerations which accused Mushtaq Ahmad Peer accepted readily for their mutual benefit. Finally, a criminal conspiracy came to be hatched by Peer and Itoo somewhere in March-April, 2012 when accused took the charge of controller Examination from Dr. Gopal Gupta on 29th February, 2012 upon latter’s superannuation,” crime branch said.

Under the conspired plan, accused Mushtaq Peer agreed to provide the copies of question papers together with answer keys etc. to Itoo in lieu of payment of Rs.60,00,000 to him for further providing to the potential candidates aspiring for admission to MBBS in advance to the scheduled date of the examination.

“Approver Farooq Ahmad Itoo in turn started searching for the potential candidates and also contacted his friend and co-accused Sajjad Hussain Bhat who was already in the business of facilitating admissions in various Medical colleges outside the State and struck a deal for providing him the papers in advance upon a consideration of Rs.30.00 lacs. In the process, approver made direct deals with nine candidates against payments of varied amounts of considerations”

“... On the evening of 22nd of June, 2012 that is a day before scheduled date of examination, Approver took the six male candidates so arranged to the hotel Dal Jheel at Boulevard Road Srinagar. Similarly, the three female candidates were taken by him to the residence of his friend namely Farooq Ahmad Sheikh on the pretext that they were not in a position to reach in time from the residences in the morning due to traffic Jams.”

Itoo, probe revealed then took Rs. 30,00,000 which he had packed in a cardboard box (actually used for packing cherry) and handed over to the accused Peer Mushtaq Ahmad at latter's residence at Bismilla Colony Hazratbal Srinagar during the late evening hours.

“Peer Mushtaq Ahmad, in turn, provided him copies of the question papers of chemistry and physics in which out of the four given choices for each question, the correct ones were encircled.”

“Itoo went on to make photocopies with a pre-arranged printer-cum photocopier kept at Shalimar for onward distribution to the candidates and brokers. He then went on further to provide sets of copies of those papers to two brokers namely Sajjad Ahmad Bhat and Suhail Ahmad Wani for onward distribution to their sub-agents/candidates arranged at their end.”