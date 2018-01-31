Carrying Dead Baby In Box: Govt Orders Inquiry

Srinagar—The government has ordered an inquiry into the Udhampur district hospital’s failure to provide an ambulance due to which a poor couple was forced to carry their dead baby home in a cardboard carton.

“An inquiry has been ordered into the non-availability of Ambulance for shifting a pregnant lady from Chenani by the authorities at District Hospital Udhampur,” an official press release quoted the minister of parliamentary affairs, Abdul Rahman Veeri, as having said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Earlier, the deputy speaker of the Assembly, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, had asked the government to initiate disciplinary action against the medical superintendent of the hospital.

The MLA from Chenani (the couples’ hometown), Dina Nath Bhagat, raised the issue in the House a day after the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) issued a notice to the Director Health Services in Jammu and authorities at the Udhampur district hospital, including the chief medical officer and the medical superintendent, seeking a report on conduct which Commission member, Jung Bahadur Singh Jamwal, had termed as callous and a grave violation of human rights.

Shazia, 19, and her husband Mushtaq Ahmad had to carry their dead baby in a box a distance of nearly 40 km to their home in the Sudh Mahadev area of Chenani when refused an ambulance by authorities at the district hospital, reports from Jammu had said on Monday.

The SHRC had to identify the couple with the help of the police post at the hospital following a TV news network’s report on its plight.

According to medical records, Shazia had given birth to a baby at the district hospital in Udhampur where she had been admitted vide MRD Number 21031.

Unable to afford a private vehicle, she and her husband had requested an ambulance to carry their dead baby back to their village.